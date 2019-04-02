Amber Alert issued for Kentucky teen who may be with step-grandfather going to Texas

Dawson Springs Police

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old Western Kentucky girl who is believed to be with her step-grandfather.

Lauryn Sizemore, 16, was last seen in the early morning hours of March 30 inside her bedroom in Dawson Springs, which is near Madisonville and Hopkinsville. Authorities believe she is with her 55-year-old step-grandfather, Glen Eugene Harper.

Harper allegedly told a friend he was going to Texas, according to police. His brother and father live in the Houston area.

Harper is driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata with a Kentucky temporary tag number 9555994, police said.

A kidnapping warrant has been issued for the arrest of Harper, Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek told the Dawson Springs Progress.

A post on the Bring Lauryn Home Safe page on Facebook claimed Harper was previously told to stay away from Lauryn,

Lauryn, a freshman at Dawson Springs High School, is described as 5-feet-3, 130 pounds with dirty blonde/light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Her mother, Vanessa Ann Harper-Sizemore, said on Facebook March 30, “I never thought it would be me.”

A woman claiming to be Lauryn’s grandmother said on Facebook early Monday night, “You are so loved and so missed. Our hearts hurt with indescribable pain. There are no words to explain the loss we feel.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lauryn or Harper, contact the Dawson Springs Police Department at 270-797-2277.