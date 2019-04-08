One train was stopped. It’s not the one that killed older Kentucky couple, reports say

An older couple died Sunday in Western Kentucky following a crash involving a train, according to media reports.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in Slaughters, which is located near Interstate 69 in Webster County, according to 14 News.

James King, 83, was driving west on Ky. 138 and tried to go across railroad tracks with a train stopped nearby on the tracks facing south, reported Surf KY. King drove around the stop arm of the track and did not see an oncoming northbound train, according to Surf KY.

The northbound train struck King’s vehicle, killing him and his wife, Carolyn King, 78, 14 News reported.

A witness told 14 News the couple would have been unable to see the oncoming train with the stopped train blocking their view.

“I can understand where they could have been like, ‘Hmm, there might not be a train,’ and it was going so fast it was kinda hard to make a judgment right there,” Alyssa Smith told 14 News.

The stopped train was waiting for the northbound train to go through, according to WEHT. No one on the CSX train was injured, according to Surf KY.

Surf Ky reported it was the first fatal train crash in Webster County in a decade.