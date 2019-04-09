Amazon launches Whole Foods delivery in another Kentucky city

Amazon Now Delivery is now available from the Whole Foods Market in Lexington.

If you’ve been dying to get your organic groceries delivered pronto, your wait is over. Amazon Prime is bringing Whole Foods delivery to Lexington, beginning today.

Amazon promises delivery in as little as an hour to Lexington and surrounding areas including “Midway, the Fayette/Scott county line, to the Fayette/Clark county line in the east and the Kentucky River in the west,” according to the announcement.

“With our goal to cover as many Prime customers as possible with this new service in Lexington, our coverage is expansive,” said Tanvi Patel, head of business development for Prime Now, in a news release.

Amazon already delivers Whole Foods Market goods in Louisville and the Cincinnati area. Wednesday’s announcement is part of an expansion that makes the service available in 75 markets in the U.S.

Who can order?

Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership will be able to place orders. The delivery times will vary. For delivery in an hour, it costs $7.99 for an order of $35 or more. Two-hour delivery is free.

You also can place an order for pickup in an hour at the Lexington store at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Pickup is free for orders of $35 or more; or $4.99 if you need it in 30 minutes.

What can you get?

Thousands of items, from fresh and organic produce, bakery items, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples.

What can’t you get?

Alcohol, at least in Lexington. And usually restaurant items.

Other perks

You can also order through Alexa, if you have that device. You can be cooking, use the last of the peanut butter and ask Alexa to add it to your Whole Foods cart. Then tell Alexa to check our your Whole Foods cart and finish on your Prime Now app.

Prime members can also get deals on some stuff, including Prime Member deals and an extra 10 percent off on some items.