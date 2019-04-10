Taylor Swift surprises Kentuckian injured in car crash with flowers, letter in hospital

Lindsay Sizemore, a Crittenden County resident, shared this photo on Facebook of a letter and flowers sent to her from Taylor Swift. Lindsay Sizemore

After being involved in a horrific car crash last month, a Kentucky resident received a pick-me-up Tuesday from a pop music superstar.

Taylor Swift surprised an injured fan with flowers and a note, which were delivered to Lindsay Sizemore in her Vanderbilt University Medical Center hospital bed Tuesday.

Sizemore, who is in a neck brace and leg casts following the March 31 crash, wrote on Twitter, ‘I finally stopped crying long enough to post that Taylor Swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... I’m still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. I love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.”

The Crittenden County resident and student at West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah, shared a video of her “ugly crying” while reading the letter from Swift.

“Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident,” Swift wrote in her note. “My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this. I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I’m so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.”

i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. see u on tour bb pic.twitter.com/Y1ba5m6BPp — lindsay is fearless (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019 here’s a video of me ugly crying....so hot, i know. i still haven’t stopped breathing it’s fine, everything is fine. I’m so injured but so happy lmao @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 god i love u so much pic.twitter.com/xgAJcFirLh — lindsay is fearless (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019

According to a GoFundMe for Sizemore’s recovery expenses, she broke 11 ribs, an ankle, finger and her back in two places in the car crash. Sizemore wrote on Twitter she will be unable to graduate this semester as planned.

She said on Twitter her strength is increasing and she will soon be transferring to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Sizemore told E News Swift was “like a magical fairy godmother” who helped ease the pain of her broken bones.

“It brightened my entire life, and it was much needed in such a dark time. I feel so blessed,” she told E News.

my airbag didn’t deploy and i wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. but hey ma, i made it pic.twitter.com/G1f8PEqAlG — lindsay is fearless (@_lindslayyyyy) April 8, 2019 thank you all for the encouragement and kind words and all the beautiful people who came or sent cards/ food/ money / flowers. I feel so bad for all the things and people I took for granted. I feel so blessed to be breathing even tho it hurts beyond belief. Love u all pic.twitter.com/CTpgtEl534 — lindsay is fearless (@_lindslayyyyy) April 7, 2019

Friends of Sizemore tweeted constantly to Swift to get her attention about their friend’s injuries. The tweets from Swift’s fans, often known as Swifties, got the attention from the 10-time Grammy winner.

Sizemore has been a fan of Swift for 11 years, she told E News. “She’d helped me through heartbreaks, when my world has fallen apart, and she’s also made good days better with her music.”

Swift is known for her relationship with her fans and her charitable donations. Monday, Swift donated $113,000 to a Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group.