Kentucky child dies after being found in pond near his home

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

A child died after he apparently drowned in a pond near a home in Knox County Saturday evening.

The boy was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin, where Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley said he pronounced him dead. Croley said the child was 3 years old, while state police reported his age as 2.

Croley said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Kentucky State Police said they were called at 5:53 p.m., after the child was found in a pond near his home on Wilton School Road in the Woodbine community. State police said they are continuing to investigate.