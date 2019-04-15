Braidy Industries partners with formerly-sanctioned Russian firm on KY aluminum mill

Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin spoke with reporters in Wurtland in April. The company plans to build an aluminum plant in Greenup County, hiring 550 people. Associated Press

Braidy Industries, which plans to build a $1.7 billion aluminum mill near Ashland, will partner with a Russian company previously blacklisted by the U.S. government for alleged meddling in the latest presidential election.

Rusal, one of the largest aluminum producers in the world, announced in a news release Monday that it will invest in the project, taking a 40 percent ownership share of the mill, and provide aluminum to Braidy Industries.

The two companies have entered into a Letter of Intent, and expect to sign a binding document in the second quarter of 2019, according to the release.

Braidy’s Executive Vice President of Business Development Jaunique Sealey, during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, said the partnership represents a potential $200 million lead investment by Rusal.

“Rusal is the only company worldwide which could supply low carbon aluminum at the scale required by Braidy Industries,” Sealey said.

The U.S. Treasury Department removed Rusal from its sanctions list in January after its owner agreed to reduce his holding in Rusal’s parent company EN+, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The partial owner, Oleg Deripaska, remains under sanctions, however, and sued the U.S. government in March in hopes of having those sanctions listed, according to The New York Times.

Deripaska is considered to be a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin, and was hit by a round of sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs in retaliation for election interference and the country’s involvement in Ukraine.

Rusal will supply Braidy Industries with slab alloy and primary metal from an aluminum smelter that is currently being constructed in Siberia, according to its press release.

The Kentucky project’s debt will be raised “from several financial institutions,” according to the release.

Gov. Matt Bevin praised the partnership Monday morning, saying, “There’s so much to celebrate at so many levels.”

“The highest quality aluminum alloys made in the world, with the lowest possible carbon footprint and at the lowest price available, are going to be made with pride in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” Bevin said.

Braidy Industries has been touted by Kentucky officials as a potential lifeline for Eastern Kentucky’s faltering economy.





During a town hall in Martin County this weekend, Bevin said the mill will foster growth in the counties far from the mill itself, including in Martin County.

The company received an unusual $15 million capital investment from the state in 2017, making all Kentuckians partial owners of the company. It also benefited from a $4 million Abandoned Mine Lands grant that will build support piers and columns at Braidy’s industrial site.

Last year, SEC filings showed the company still had to raise $300 to $500 million before it could begin construction for the $1.7 billion plant.

It hopes to create 1,000 construction jobs and 600 full-time jobs once the plant opens in 2021.

