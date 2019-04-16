Mary Katherine Napier Engle-Bowling Funeral Home

Kentucky State Police say they suspect foul play in the death of a woman who was found on a trail in Perry County last week.

On Tuesday, police announced that the woman has been identified as Mary Katherine Napier, 32, of Vicco.

Napier’s body was found Thursday evening by a man riding his ATV on a trail near Louis Cemetery Road.

State police said she had been shot.

Three days after Napier died, her brother, Eric Napier, died of a heart attack, said Clayton Church, funeral director at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements for both.

Church said Eric Napier, who worked as a miner, had come in Saturday to make funeral arrangements for his sister. On Sunday, he cut the grass at the Napier-Haley Family Cemetery in Viper, Church said, then went home. Church said he had a heart attack while playing a video game with his son.

Mary Katherine Napier’s funeral will be conducted Wednesday at the funeral home.

Eric Napier’s funeral will be Friday at Willow Fern Baptist Church.

The brother and sister will be buried “one grave apart” in the family cemetery, Church said.