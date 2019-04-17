‘Our own medicine cabinets’ can be a gateway to addiction State Attorney General Chris Carr urged folks to clean out their medicine cabinets amid a national opioid crisis that killed more than 1,000 people last year in Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Attorney General Chris Carr urged folks to clean out their medicine cabinets amid a national opioid crisis that killed more than 1,000 people last year in Georgia.

A dentist in Eastern Kentucky allegedly pulled people’s teeth unnecessarily so they could get prescriptions for pain pills, according to federal authorities.

The dentist and four doctors in Kentucky were among dozens of health professionals in five states charged as part of a far-reaching drug investigation involving alleged improper prescriptions for millions of pain pills, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Washington Post reported that some of the health professionals charged traded prescriptions for pain pills for sex.

The case includes enforcement actions against a total of 60 people, including 31 doctors, seven pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners and seven other medical professionals, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr., the people charged in the Eastern District of Kentucky, which covers the eastern half of the state, were:

▪ Mohammed A.H. Mazumder, , a doctor who practices in the Prestonsburg area.

The charges against Mazumder include health fraud and illegal distribution of drugs.

Mazumder allegedly pre-signed prescriptions for other clinic employees to give to patients, meaning the patient was not examined by the doctor on that visit.

▪ Scotty Akers and Serissa Stamper, also known as Serissa Collier. Akers, a doctor, lives in Pikeville and Stamper, 32, is his girlfriend, according to Duncan’s office.

They are charged with conspiring to illegally distribute drugs and with illegally distributing drugs.

The allegations against them include that Akers signed prescriptions for pain pills for people who communicated with him through Facebook, and that Stamper met the people in parking lots to deliver the drug orders in return for cash.

▪ Denver Tackett, 64, a dentist in Floyd County, is charged with health fraud. He allegedly wrote people prescriptions for painkillers called opioids when there was no legitimate medical reason; removed people’s teeth that didn’t need pulled; scheduled unnecessary follow-up visits; and inappropriately billed for services, according to Duncan.

▪ Sai Gutti, 60, a doctor who practices in the Pikeville area, is charged with eight counts of health fraud for allegedly coming up with a scheme to bill Medicare, Medicaid and other providers for unnecessary drug screens on patients at pain clinics.

One doctor in the western half of Kentucky was charged with improper prescribing.

Federal authorities investigated the cases under the umbrella of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, formed to tackle the debilitating abuse of opioids in Kentucky and several other states.

“The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug crisis in American history, and Appalachia has suffered the consequences more than perhaps any other region,” Attorney General William P. Barr said at a news conference.