Married Eastern Kentucky couple suffer life-threatening injuries after house fire

A married Harlan County couple was flown to a Tennessee hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire at their home, according to Kentucky State Police.

The fire occurred around 11:18 a.m. Monday in the Totz community, state police said. The male and female, who own the home, were flown to Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tenn.

A release from state police sent around 1:45 p.m. Monday stated several crews were still on scene attempting to distinguish the fire. Detectives are also at the home and the cause of the fire has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.