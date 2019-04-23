Kentucky girls’ high school basketball coach dies in crash with cement truck

Sheldon Clark High School girls’ basketball head coach Tim Rice died in a car crash Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Stephanie May

The girls’ basketball head coach for Sheldon Clark High School died in a two-vehicle crash with a cement truck Tuesday morning in Martin County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened on New Route 3 when an SUV driven by Tim Rice, 59, rear-ended the cement truck, Kentucky State Police said. Rice, from Betsy Layne, died at the scene. Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Rice took over as the girls’ head basketball coach at Sheldon Clark in 2013 and guided the Lady Cardinals to an appearance in the 15th Region championship game in 2015.

He previously coached Southwestern High School from 2004 to 2013, where he won four district championships, according to the Commonwealth Journal. He also coached the boys’ basketball team at Betsy Layne.

Members of the coaching community sent their condolences on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Bath County High School head coach Bart Williams said “Coach Rice was always good to me.” Magoffin County High School head coach Justin Williams said Rice “was a great coach, competitor, and man.”

Kayla Moore VanHoose, owner of bluegrassbball.com and a former coach, also spoke highly of Rice.

“Tim was a joy to work with,” she said. “I coached at Sheldon Clark for two years before moving to Johnson Central. You’d be hard pressed to find a better man.”