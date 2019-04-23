Daycare worker charged with child abuse. The allegation: She waved a doll at a scared toddler.

WKYT shared this video of a daycare worker who has been charged with criminal abuse. WKYT

Two employees of a Wayne County daycare are facing criminal charges after one allegedly filmed the other waving a doll at a child who is said to be afraid of dolls.

Diana Myers, also known as Diana Willett, was charged with one felony count of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, court records show. Tasha Cox, 36, was charged with one count of failure to report child neglect or abuse, first offense, which is a misdemeanor.

WKYT reported that Willett, who allegedly knew the child was scared of small animals and dolls, shook a doll at a 2-year-old who was backed underneath a table at Wendy’s Wonderland in Monticello, while Cox allegedly videoed the incident and posted it to Facebook.

The daycare operator told the television station that the employees did nothing wrong and were trying to help the child.

Both women are scheduled to be arraigned May 13.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s office is investigating the case.