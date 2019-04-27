Kentucky
Elizabethtown police report fowl play at Wendy’s
The Elizabethtown Police Department reported an encounter with a “suspicious character loitering at Wendy’s” Saturday -- a guinea fowl.
The bird, said to be named Frosty, is apparently a regular at the Hardin County restaurant.
The police had a little fun with a Facebook post about the bird, which looks like a chicken, saying “officers very cautiously approached and attempted dialogue,” but Frosty “only clucked a few times and was otherwise uncooperative and frankly a little rude.”
Hashtags included #whatevenisaguinea and #prollytasteslikechicken.
A few commenters wondered whether Frosty might have a chance at the kind of fame Houdini the I-65 goat garnered.
Others thought Frosty’s presence might have something to do with the menu: “This explains why it takes so long for a chicken sandwich,” one person observed.
“Smart bird ... he didn’t go to Chick-fil-A,” another wrote.
Police said their interaction ended peacefully as “officers left Frosty to enjoy his afternoon without further interference. Guess we ... laid an egg on this one.”
