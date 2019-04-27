Elizabethtown police report fowl play at Wendy’s

The Elizabethtown Police Department shared a photo of a guinea fowl named Frosty who enjoys hanging out at the local Wendy’s. Elizabethtown Police Department.

The Elizabethtown Police Department reported an encounter with a “suspicious character loitering at Wendy’s” Saturday -- a guinea fowl.

The bird, said to be named Frosty, is apparently a regular at the Hardin County restaurant.

The police had a little fun with a Facebook post about the bird, which looks like a chicken, saying “officers very cautiously approached and attempted dialogue,” but Frosty “only clucked a few times and was otherwise uncooperative and frankly a little rude.”

Hashtags included #whatevenisaguinea and #prollytasteslikechicken.

A few commenters wondered whether Frosty might have a chance at the kind of fame Houdini the I-65 goat garnered.

Others thought Frosty’s presence might have something to do with the menu: “This explains why it takes so long for a chicken sandwich,” one person observed.

“Smart bird ... he didn’t go to Chick-fil-A,” another wrote.

Police said their interaction ended peacefully as “officers left Frosty to enjoy his afternoon without further interference. Guess we ... laid an egg on this one.”