Eastern Kentucky ATV crash kills boy, reports say

A Few Things to Remember About ATV Safety An all-terrain vehicle safety video.

A boy died Sunday at a Pikeville hospital following an ATV crash, according to media reports.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. when two juveniles on an ATV attempted to make a U-turn while on Porter Lane in the Hurricane community of Pike County, according to WSAZ.

During the sharp left hand turn, the ATV rolled and both of the juveniles were ejected, WSAZ reported.

The ATV passenger was taken to Pikeville Medical Center, where he died, WYMT reported. The driver was uninjured, according to WYMT.

The boy’s name was not immediately released.