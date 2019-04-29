Derby Day weather: Will it rain Saturday in Louisville?

Rain at Kentucky Derby breaks record The 144 Kentucky Derby is the wettest on record breaking the old mark of 2.31” in 1918, according to WKYT Chief Meoeorologist Chris Bailey. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 144 Kentucky Derby is the wettest on record breaking the old mark of 2.31” in 1918, according to WKYT Chief Meoeorologist Chris Bailey.

You may need to pack a poncho if you attend this weekend’s Kentucky Derby.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said Monday afternoon to expect some “general run-of-the-mill showers and a possibility of a couple thunderstorms” on Derby Day May 4.

Bailey said it would be hard to surpass the record 3.15 inches that fell on race day last year, however.

“We go through this every year it seems, but maybe have that Plan B for what your outfit should be or be picking out some nice, clear ponchos,” Bailey added.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Reugh said Monday afternoon there is a 40 percent chance of scattered showers, but it’s too early to pinpoint what time of day rain might fall.

Umbrellas are not allowed at Churchill Downs.

Temperatures are projected to fall in line with averages for early May. Reugh said there will likely be highs Saturday around 75 degrees and lows around 60 degrees.

It has rained on Derby Day three straight years, including 2018’s record total, according to weather service data. Except for years with just trace amounts of rain, it has not rained on four straight Derby Days since 1991-1994.

The coldest Kentucky Derby temperature was 36 degrees set in 1940 and 1957, while the warmest was the 94-degree day in 1959.