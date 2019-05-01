What do Kentucky meteorologists have to say about the Derby Day forecast?

Rain looks likely during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, according to Kentucky meteorologists.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said “it’s not looking good” for Derby Day on May 5. He said the day could feature upwards of an inch of rain.

“For much of the region, including Louisville, Saturday could be the rainiest of the next three days,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

It could rain the most on Derby Day during the morning hours, which could lead to a messy track and infield at Churchill Downs, National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Wilkins said.

Precipitation could tail off during the afternoon and evening hours, Wilkins added.





“It will remain cloudy during Derby time and rainfall chances will diminish, with maybe some light rain,” Wilkins said. “But before the afternoon, count on some heavy rain at times with thunder.”

Bailey said it would be hard to surpass the record 3.15 inches that fell on race day last year, however.

“We go through this every year it seems, but maybe have that Plan B for what your outfit should be or be picking out some nice, clear ponchos,” Bailey added.

There are also projected rain showers in the forecast during Friday’s Kentucky Oaks, Bailey added.

Umbrellas are not allowed at Churchill Downs.

Temperatures may not get out of the 60s Saturday, according to Bailey. Monday, the National Weather Service said Louisville could reach 75 degrees Saturday, but the predicted high changed to 69 degrees, Wilkins said Wednesday.

It has rained on Derby Day three straight years, including 2018’s record total, according to weather service data. Except for years with just trace amounts of rain, it has not rained on four straight Derby Days since 1991-1994.

The coldest Kentucky Derby temperature was 36 degrees set in 1940 and 1957, while the warmest was the 94-degree day in 1959.