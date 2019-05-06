These Kentucky universities will soon offer 4-year degrees at Somerset’s 2-year college

Community college setting up new path to four-year degrees in Southern Kentucky Lidia Godbey, president of the Student Government Association at Somerset Community College, talks about how a planned program would allow students in Southern Kentucky to get four-year degrees there through partnerships with other schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lidia Godbey, president of the Student Government Association at Somerset Community College, talks about how a planned program would allow students in Southern Kentucky to get four-year degrees there through partnerships with other schools.

Four Kentucky universities have signed on to a plan to offer bachelor’s degrees through the two-year college in Somerset, which officials believe will increase the number of people in Southern Kentucky with bachelor’s degrees and boost economic development.

The schools joining the program with Somerset Community College are the University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University and Morehead State University.

Under the partnership, students will be able to finish a number of four-year degrees at the community college, without having to transfer to a school elsewhere.

That’s attractive to many people in the region because it could hold down the cost of a bachelor’s degree.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, a Republican who lives in Somerset, and Gov. Matt Bevin announced the schools taking part during an event at the Somerset campus.

The partnership is called the University Center of Southern Kentucky. The plan is to begin offering four-year degrees next fall.

Officials and residents in the Somerset area have long wished for a four-year college in Southern Kentucky. The nearest four-year, public university is EKU, which is about an hour from Somerset.

Rogers has said that many students stop attending college after two years at the community college because they can’t afford to go elsewhere, and that many young people who go to Lexington or Richmond or elsewhere for a bachelor’s degree don’t come back home.

Rogers and others announced the program in December but didn’t say which four-year schools would participate because they hadn’t firmed up the agreements.

The idea in Somerset is based on the University Center of the Mountains in Hazard, which offers direct and online classes with nearly a dozen public and private universities.

When officials announced the program in Somerset in December, Jay Box, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, said the center in Hazard had issued more than 2,000 baccalaureate degrees in its 14 years, many to people who wouldn’t have gotten them otherwise.

In a 2013 report on rural education access, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education recommended the University Center of the Mountains as a model of accessible education for rural communities.

It appears that the University Center of Southern Kentucky will not need approval from the council or the legislature because the participating schools are already accredited.

Somerset Community College, which opened in 1965 and is part of KCTCS, now offers two-year associates degrees, as well as certificates and diplomas in several fields.

It has campuses or centers in Somerset, London, Albany, Liberty, Russell Springs and Whitley City, but officials said earlier that the four-year degree program will only be at Somerset.