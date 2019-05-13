Kentucky

Crews hunt overnight for missing 22-month-old in Magoffin County. Dogs to join search

Kenneth Howard, of Magoffin County, was last seen Sunday night.
Crews in Magoffin County are searching for a 22-month-old boy who went missing Sunday night.

Carter Conley, chief of the Magoffin County Rescue Squad, said Kenneth Howard was last seen by his father around 7:30 p.m. The boy took off from his home, prompting an all-night search from the rescue squad, Conley said.

The search began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and is concentrated in the southern end of Magoffin County about one mile from the Floyd County border, he added.

The rescue squad used a drone with thermal imaging from Pike County Emergency Management Sunday night, according to Conley. Search dogs will be arriving later Monday morning, he said.

The search was called off around 7 a.m. so crews can regroup and get more help. The search from the rescue squad will resume around 11 a.m., Conley said.

