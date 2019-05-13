She knew him from riding the church bus. Now he’s charged with raping her.

Clark Mills was charged in May 2019 with raping a mentally-handicapped woman. Photo provided by Kentucky State Police

A driver of a church bus in Knox County has been charged with raping a mentally handicapped woman, according to Kentucky State Police.

Clark Mills, 71, was arrested Sunday on one charge of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy involving a person with an intellectual disability, police announced Monday.

The 29-year-old victim told police that Mills, whom she knew through church, had picked her up at her house in the Girdler community and taken her to a motel in neighboring Bell County, where they had sex.

The woman has an “evident mental disability” and is legally blind, according to state police.

The victim’s mother did not know where she was for a few hours the day of the alleged assault, according to police.

When Mills brought the woman home, a family member saw her getting out of Mills’ pickup truck, and she later told her mother what had happened, police said.

Mills admitted to police that he’d had sex with the disabled woman. He said he knew she had a mental handicap.

Mills said he had known the victim about two years, mostly from driving the church bus and picking her up, according the news release.