Why was the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, operating a front loader in Kentucky?

Gov. Matt Bevin shared this photo of himself and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tuesday. Facebook

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was in Kentucky Tuesday, and he made an announcement that will come as welcome news for Amazon shoppers.

Bezos was at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for the groundbreaking for Amazon’s new Prime Air shipping hub, which he says will allow shoppers to get their packages even faster.

Gov. Matt Bevin shared photos of himself with Bezos on social media, saying, “Welcome to Kentucky, Jeff Bezos!”

Bevin said the $1.4 billion project “will be revolutionary for the region’s workforce and for our state’s overall economy.”

Rep. Thomas Massie also shared tweeted a photo from the groundbreaking, saying the hub will bring 2,000 new jobs to Northern Kentucky.

Amazon will lease more than 900 acres of land from the airport for 50 years and construct more than 3 million square feet of buildings at the site, which will house a fleet of 100 cargo planes, CVG says.

Bezos tweeted a video clip from the groundbreaking in which he used a front loader to move a pile of dirt that had been placed on the concrete alongside a Prime Air plane.

“And if you’re guessing that driving a front loader was fun, you’re right!” he said in the tweet.

Bezos announced last week that he plans to use his space company Blue Origin to send a spaceship to the moon.