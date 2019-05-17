The McDonald’s next to UK campus is being demolished. What’s next for that spot?

The McDonald’s location at 357 South Limestone is across the street from the University of Kentucky campus. rhermens@herald-leader.com

One of Lexington’s original McDonald’s is being demolished. The restaurant at 357 South Limestone will close after Sunday, according to a sign on the door.

Demolition is scheduled to begin later next week, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The McDonald’s is expected to be rebuilt and reopen in mid-August, according to the sign.

Representatives of the company did not return calls for comment. McDonald’s has applied for a new commercial building permit for the property indicating the project will cost about $1.5 million and has an occupancy of more than 150.

The restaurant was was placed on probation on March 11 after scoring 76 on an inspection that found a live roach in a sink; employees not wearing hair restraints; improper sanitizing; “many” food and other surfaces dirty, including dining room tables; ice machine leaking from the first floor into the basement; full garbage bags sitting in on the floor next to the back door and on the sidewalk near the back door; dirty floors throughout; walls, ceiling and vents dirty; and kitchen area “very unorganized and cluttered.”

The restaurant was built in 1978, according to Fayette County PVA site.

According to a 1979 Lexington phone book, there were five McDonald’s restaurants in town at the time: One on Richmond Road outside New Circle, one near Eastland Drive on New Circle, one on Russell Cave Road at New Circle, one on Versailles Road and the one on South Limestone.

The Eastland McDonald’s apparently was the first one, built in 1961. It was still there in 1974, when two locations could be found in the City Directory, it and one on Versailles Road, where a McDonald’s continues to operate.