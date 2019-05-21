‘Is this real life.’ Bears climb into Kentucky man’s vehicle in Gatlinburg

How to handle bear encounters Heading out on a hike? An Idaho Fish and Game officials provides tips for identifying black and grizzly bears and what to do when you encounter each. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heading out on a hike? An Idaho Fish and Game officials provides tips for identifying black and grizzly bears and what to do when you encounter each.

A Kentucky man couldn’t believe what he was saying when he witnessed three bear cubs climb into his vehicle while he was vacationing in Gatlinburg.

Chad Morris, owner of CMO BarberShop in Owensboro, was unpacking his luggage when his mother told him to check out the bears that were near his vehicle, he told WBRC. He went outside to see the three small bears climbing into his car, with another bear lurking behind the car.

“Is this real life ... tell me we are being punked,” Morris wrote on Facebook.

The bears managed to cause only a little damage to the vehicle, Morris wrote. He told TriStateHomepage.com that a chunk of the driver seat was torn, there was a claw print on his son’s football and his protein thermal shaker had a bite in it.

Prior to the trip, Morris joked with his friends that he wanted to go head to head with a bear. It turned out four bears was more than Morris could handle.

“Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like, well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy,” Morris told WFIE. “And I was like, ‘Nah, I’ll pass.’”

The bears were in the vehicle for around five minutes and then went back down the hill, Morris told WBRC.

His two sons had different reactions to the bear encounter. One of Morris’s sons was looking at the bears through the house window while the other was trying to come down the outside steps near them.

“I had to persuade him to stay up with dad so we wouldn’t have to fight them together,” he told WBRC.

After the bears left the area, Morris put his windows up and left them up for the remainder of the trip, according to WFIE.