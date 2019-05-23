Former Central Kentucky city clerk accused of stealing more than $10,000 of public funds

Ann Brierly Bourbon County Detention Center

A former Carlisle city clerk was arrested Wednesday in Nicholas County after she was indicted on charges she allegedly stole more than $10,000 of public funds over a five-year period.

Ann Brierly, 60, allegedly stole the money between January 2013 and August 2018, according to an indictment on charges of theft and abuse of public trust. The money was valued at more than $10,000 but less than $100,000.

According to the indictment released Monday, Brierly handled public funds and property because of her position. She was removed from her position in August 2018.

It’s not clear what Brierly spent the money on or how she allegedly carried out the theft.

The thefts have caused ongoing financial problems for the city, Carlisle Mayor Ronnie Clark told WKYT.

Clark said, “If she is proven guilty, how can anyone in the back corner of their mind think they can get away with it?”

Brierly has been placed in the Bourbon County Detention Center on $13,500 bond.