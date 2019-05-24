George Takei ‘tempted’ to challenge Mitch McConnell. He has support from other actors.

McConnell for Senate campaign releases ad for senator’s re-election In April 2019, "Team Mitch" officially launched its re-election campaign for Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In April 2019, "Team Mitch" officially launched its re-election campaign for Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Could George Takei “live long and prosper” in a new self-advertised role of 2020 challenger to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s longtime senator?

Takei, famously known for his role as Lt. Hikaru Solo in the “Star Trek” franchise, set his sights on McConnell in a tweet Thursday.

“I’m tempted to move to Kentucky just to run against Mitch McConnell,” tweeted Takei, who is also known for his political activism.

In the words of Star Trek Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, some social media users told Takei to “make it so.”

Among Takei’s supporters is Luke Skywalker — Mark Hamill — who said he’s tempted to move to Kentucky so he could vote for Takei. Finally, a “Star Wars”/”Star Trek” crossover.

Henry Winkler, known as Fonzie in “Happy Days,” tweeted that Takei has his vote as well. One Twitter user even suggested a “Takei/Winkler 2020” campaign.

Several Kentuckians offered lodging for Takei. Louisville resident James Gregory told the actor he has an extra room and offered“really good fettuccine Alfredo.“





”Wednesday night is family movie night,” Gregory added.





McConnell officially launched his U.S. Senate re-election campaign in April. He does not have a challenger yet.

McConnell has not publicly responded to Takei’s tweet. He could tell Takei his challenge is “highly illogical,” as McConnell has not been unseated since being elected in 1984.



