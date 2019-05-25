Aliens, bigfoot and Princess Di’s crash: Pigeon Forge has new unconventional museum

Princess Diana is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987. AP

A new museum in Pigeon Forge has an attraction re-creating the fatal 1997 car crash of Princess Diana. Yes, you read that right.

It’s among the many tabloid-esque exhibits and attractions at National Enquirer Live, which opened Friday in the tourist-filled city near the Great Smoky Mountains and Gatlinburg. Pigeon Forge and the surrounding attractions are top tourist attractions in Tennessee and popular destinations for Kentuckians.

Princess Diana’s crash is shown in a 3-D computer model and depicts the events that led to the crash, one of the museum’s principal investors told The Daily Beast.

“It’s projected, and you see the buildings and everything in a 3-D presentation. And it shows the pathway as she left the Ritz hotel, and the paparazzi chasing her, and the bang-flash that we think blinded the driver—and how it happened,” said Robin Turner, who told The Daily Beast the attraction is not done in poor taste.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Another room at the museum is focused on the National Enquirer’s story about Michael Jackson sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber and features a chamber with an animatronic Jackson, according to KnoxNews.com. Other rooms include Bigfoot’s lair with interactive stations on Bigfoot sightings, KnoxNews.com reported.

“Enquiring minds want to know, and this attraction is all about telling the story behind the story. How the National Enquirer got the headlines that have been so famous. There’s never been an attraction like this,” museum rep Holly Jones told WBIR.

The famed magazine found near the checkout of grocery stores always includes celebrity gossip and some news criticized as untrue.. The museum is no exception. It includes exhibits devoted to the conspiracy theory that the moon landing was fake, O.J. Simpson’s murder trial and a Kim Kardashian selfie station where visitors can re-create her famed 2014 photo in Paper magazine.

“They’ll, of course, cover some of the enduring themes of the National Enquirer, but really show how the Enquirer got those scoops, told in immersive, interactive, family-friendly ways,” Jones told WATE.

According to the museum’s website, admission is $26.99 for adults and $16.99 for children. The museum will take two to three hours to fully tour.