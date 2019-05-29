Best weekend bets: Vintage finds, bingo, bourbon, “Beatles” and bungalows

Vintage finds, architectural salvage, repurposed finds, jewelry, clothing and more fitting the theme of “Wanderlust” will be at the Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days returns to the covered arena at the Kentucky Horse Park from May 31 to June 2 featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food and seasonal plantings. Additionally, food trucks and live music from Lauren Mink, Avery Glenn Crabtree, Will Padgett, Callie Northern and others will provide nourishment and entertainment to attendees all weekend long. Tickets are $10 on Friday for a three-day pass, or $5 general admission on Saturday and Sunday, with activities kicking off at 10 a.m. each day. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. VintageMarketDays.com/Market/Lexington/.

Check out all the vintage and vintage-inspired stuff at Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park this weekend. Photo provided

Seton Country fair

The annual Seton Country Fair will be Thursday through Sunday at 1730 Summerhill Drive. This year, in addition to the live music, carnival rides, fair food and beer, there will be a casino room and bingo hall indoors. Admission is $1 every day except Sunday, when it is free. Festivities run 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be the Friday Flicks feature at Jacobson Park. The movie starts when it gets dark.

Friday Flicks

Friday Flicks presented by Lexington Parks and Recreation returns to Jacobson Park for its first showing of the season on May 31 featuring the 2018 Disney story about video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, who must venture to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” Pre-show festivities begin at 7 p.m. with “Ralph Breaks the Internet” to follow at dark. Tickets are $2-6. 4001 Athens Boonesboro Rd. LexingtonKy.gov/Friday-Flicks.

Commonwealth Bash

Over 35 restaurants, distilleries and bourbon industry experts will come together at the Lexington Bourbon Society’s third annual Commonwealth Bash benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass at 7 p.m. on June 1 at the Kentucky K-Club. Wall Street Journal best-selling author and highly recognized bourbon authority Fred Minnick will call a live auction along with music from David Napier and local artwork from Enrique Gonzalez and Chris Hartsfield Watercolor Gallery, a workshop by Distilled Living and Ruth Hunt Candies, and a barrel demonstration by Independent Stave Company. Tickets are $75. 1398 Sports Center Dr.

Beatles Tribute Concert

Following Sir Paul McCartney’s June 1 show at Rupp Arena, a foursome of Kentucky artists will gather down the road at The Burl for a Beatles tribute and after party. Lexington acts Buck the Taxidermist and Lylak, along with Louisville’s Bendigo Fletcher, will perform the iconic album “Abbey Road” in its entirety followed by area rock’n rollers Mojothunder finishing the night off with even more tunes from the legendary music group. The show begins at 11 p.m. Tickets are $10. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Beth Engel’s bungalow in the Kenwick neighborhood in Lexington. Lexington Herald-Leader

Kenwick Bungalow Tour

The Kenwick Neighborhood Association will present its 2019 Bungalow Tour beginning at 1 p.m. on June 2, stopping at eight properties in the historic neighborhood that illustrate Kenwick’s style and personality. Along with the tour, Bruce Lewis will be playing music from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the yards and front porches on Lincoln Avenue. Local art by Enrique Gonzalez, Maureen Dreckman, Charles Jolly, Sara Constantine, and candles by Vicki Robinson will also be on display and available to purchase. Tickets are $8. 148 Victory Ave.

Songs of Cuba

The renowned Cuban singer, Xiomora Laugart, virtuoso pianist Axel Laugart, composer Jonathan Ragonese, and a supporting cast of New York musicians including a string sextet and jazz quartet will perform songs from the traditional Cuban repertoire. A string quartet from the Lexington Chamber Orchestra will perform several works including “On Tenderness, composed by Ragonese. May 31 at 7 p.m. at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E Main St. Tickets are $20.

Southland Street Fair

The street fair will take over Southland Drive from 3 to 8 p.m. on June 1 with entertainment, local vendors and food trucks.

Farming on film

The documentary “The Biggest Little Farm” will be at The Kentucky Theater beginning May 31. It focuses on a couple’s journey to start an organic farm in harmony with nature. The Organic Association of Kentucky is hosting a post-film panel with local organic farmers June 4.

New museum exhibits

The UK Art Museum, 405 Rose Street, is hosting a reception for the public opening of new exhibitions, including “Off the Menu: Looking at Food,” “Illumination,” and “The Good Earth. The reception is free, with light refreshments in the President’s Room, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 31.