Loose pigs help keep southbound I-75 closed in Kentucky after fiery truck crash

Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shutdown in Rockcastle County after a tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashed into a guardrail, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened around mile marker 64, which is just north of the Mt. Vernon exit, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor cuts and scrapes following the crash, according to a state police dispatcher. It’s not clear if any pigs were injured in the crash.

Crews were working to corral pigs on the interstate and the roadway will shut down for an undetermined amount of time, state police said.

Some social media users said fire and smoked filled the skies after the crash. WKYT reported several drivers reported there were backups for miles.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at mile marker 76, the Berea exit, onto U.S. 25., according to state police.