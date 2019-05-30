‘The best call I’ve ever received.’ Kentucky dog found 5 years after he went missing

The importance of microchipping pets Microchips can help owners and pets be reunited. Here's why it's important to chip and register your pet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Microchips can help owners and pets be reunited. Here's why it's important to chip and register your pet.

Janece Parsons had given up hope after her two Jack Russell terriers went missing five years ago. A call she received Wednesday changed everything.

One of those two dogs, Army, was miraculously found safe and identified thanks to a microchip, according to Friends of Hardin County Animal Shelter.

Parsons and her family quickly retrieved their 16-year-old dog from the shelter, ending their five-year wait.

Army is deaf and has arthritis, “but that’s ok, he’s back in his loving home,” Parsons wrote on Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s been five years and you put that chapter behind you and then a flood of emotions come back,” she told the News-Enterprise.

According to a Facebook post from Friends of Hardin County Animal Shelter, Army and his sister Leia went missing after being scared off while visiting a home in Upton.

Leia remains missing, but Army was picked up after animal control received a call about an abandoned older terrier, according to the News Enterprise.

Parsons wrote, “it was the best call I’ve ever received” when the animal shelter let her know they found Army. She advised people to microchip their pets and keep their contact information updated.

Microchips are radio-frequency identification implants that provide a permanent ID for pets, according to petfinder.com. A microchip will normally last a pet’s lifetime, the website said.

She told the News Enterprise she had assumed Army had died by now. She had gotten a new dog, named Roxie.

“Our other dog (Roxie) seems to be adjusting with having to share tummy rubs & neck scratches,” Parsons wrote on Facebook.

Parsons said Army is now a mellow dog after being “crazy” as a puppy.