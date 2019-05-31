Injuries in Harlan County mine result in Kentucky’s second coal-mining death of 2019

A worker uses a large front-end loader to scoop coal from a pile near where it was mined in Harlan County and puts it into a truck to be taken to a rail-loading facility. bestep@herald-leader.com

A 48-year-old coal miner died Thursday as a result in injuries he suffered at a Harlan County underground mine on May 22, the Ketnucky Energy and Environment Cabinet announced Friday.





Felix “Matt” North, who was from Miracle, a community in Bell County, was critically injured in an accident at the Rex Coal CVB No. 1 mine near Cumberland.

North was operating a continuous mining machine when a section of the mine wall collapsed on him, crushing his lower body, according to a new release.

North was taken to a hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., where he died eight days after the accident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joseph T. Bennett is listed as controller of the mine by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The death is the second this year at a Kentucky coal mine and the fourth coal mining fatality of the year in the U.S.

There was one coal mining death in Kentucky in 2018, a record low.