Kentucky
Injuries in Harlan County mine result in Kentucky’s second coal-mining death of 2019
A 48-year-old coal miner died Thursday as a result in injuries he suffered at a Harlan County underground mine on May 22, the Ketnucky Energy and Environment Cabinet announced Friday.
Felix “Matt” North, who was from Miracle, a community in Bell County, was critically injured in an accident at the Rex Coal CVB No. 1 mine near Cumberland.
North was operating a continuous mining machine when a section of the mine wall collapsed on him, crushing his lower body, according to a new release.
North was taken to a hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., where he died eight days after the accident.
Joseph T. Bennett is listed as controller of the mine by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The death is the second this year at a Kentucky coal mine and the fourth coal mining fatality of the year in the U.S.
There was one coal mining death in Kentucky in 2018, a record low.
