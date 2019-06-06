Ex tries to get in via window AC, reports say. Cincinnati mom of 5 meets him with gunfire.

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Cincinnati mother with a license to carry a gun allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend who was breaking into her home, according to media reports.

The shooting reportedly occurred about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in a residential area east of downtown Cincinnati. Police told FOX 19 the woman’s ex-boyfriend kicked out a window air conditioner to get through the window at the front of the home.

The woman, who had a protection order against the man, shot him multiple times in the abdomen, FOX 19 reported.

WCPO said the woman’s five children were asleep upstairs when the shooting occurred and were safe.

Police told WLWT there was a history of violence in the relationship.

The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was expected to be OK, WCPO reported.

WLWT said the mother has not been charged.