Water got ‘out of control’ at Tennessee state park. Kentucky toddler found dead.

The body of a Western Kentucky toddler was found Monday morning at a Tennessee state park after he was swept away by flooding Sunday, according to emergency management officers.

The boy, identified Monday as 2-year-old Steven Pierce, of Eddyville, was with his parents Sunday evening when he was carried away at Cummins Falls State Park near Cookeville where a river swelled from rain and grew dangerous, according to Jackson County Emergency Management. The boy’s parents, who were trying to cross the river, also had to be rescued.

Steven was being carried and he was not wearing a life jacket, said J.R. Tinch, assistant chief ranger for the Tennessee State Parks.

Crews searched for the toddler Sunday and resumed their search at 6 a.m. Monday, according to Tinch. Steven’s body was found around 7:15 a.m. not far from where he was swept away, Tinch said.

More than two-dozen agencies assisted in the search for Steven, according to Derek Woolbright, Jackson County (Tenn.) Emergency Management public information officer.

In an 18-hour span Sunday and Monday, a total of 64 people were evacuated from Cummins Falls due to high water, Woolbright said. Thirteen of them were rescued by swift water teams, according to Woolbright.

Around 0.9 inches of rain fell in the Cummins Falls area in a 24-hour period that began at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brittany Whitehead. The area usually needs more rain for flooding to occur, but Whitehead said previous rains likely contributed to the high waters.

The park was closed Friday and Saturday because of flooding but reopened Sunday when water receded, according to the Herald-Citizen.





It took minutes for the water levels to get dangerous Sunday, Tinch said. “The water rises incredibly fast down there,” Tinch said in a Monday morning news conference.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told WCYB the water at Cummins Falls got “out of control” Sunday.





The park has free life jackets at the bottom of the gorge for visitors to use, according to Tinch.

It’s not the first time a person died at Cummins Falls after rising flood waters.

A 73-year-old woman died at after she was swept away in a flash flood at Cummins Falls, The Tennessean reported. During the 2017 incident, around 3 inches of rain fell in a short period of time and 48 people were rescued, park manager Ray Cutcher told WATE 6.