Kroger to offer CBD oil products at Kentucky stores

The Kroger Co. will begin selling products containing CBD oil at some of its Kentucky stores in the coming weeks.

A spokeswoman did not specify which stores will offer the products. She said the company will not offer “ingestible” CBD products at this point.

“Like many retailers, we are offering our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD,” the Cincinnati-based retailer said in a statement. “CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations. Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety.”

CVS and Walgreens said earlier this year that they would begin offering CBD products such as patches, creams and sprays in Kentucky and some other states.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is derived from hemp and has been growing in popularity because of its potential health benefits. The Food and Drug Administration is still in the process of determining if and how to regulate the industry.

Aside from being sold in some Kroger stores and through Kroger Pickup, Kroger said the products will be available through Ship.Kroger.com and Vitacost.com.

The Detroit News reported that Kroger will offer the products in 17 states.