Report: Feds to withdraw approval to build prison on former Kentucky coal mine

The federal government plans to withdraw its approval to build a maximum-security prison in Letcher County, according to The Mountain Eagle, the county’s newspaper.





The paper cited a public notice the U.S. Department of Justice, which includes the Bureau of Prisons, plans to publish.

The Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

The bureau must issue its approval, called a record of decision, for the project to go forward.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, a Republican who represents the county, said in a statement that he shares the frustration of local residents over the development, but described it as a delay, not the end of the project.

Rogers’ office said it appears the Bureau of Prisons could re-issue the record of decision in the future, even if it’s rescinded for a period.

Rogers said leaders at the Bureau of Prisons had assured him they would continue fighting a lawsuit that figured in the delay. Rogers said the agency also told him it will continue internal work needed for the project to go forward.

Rogers has pushed for funding for the project for years because of the promise of more than 300 jobs in a county where the coal industry, once the backbone of the economy, has withered.

President Donald Trump’s administration has tried to rescind funding Congress approved for the project, but Rogers led efforts to reject the moves.

More than $500 million remains available to build the prison, Rogers said Wednesday.

The Mountain Eagle reported that the agency planned to cancel the okay to buy 800 acres on a former surface mine for the prison because of new information it had received that could affect the environmental assessment of the site.

A group of federal prisoners sued last year to rescind the record of decision, arguing that prisoners weren’t provided information about the environmental assessment.

The lawsuit also argued that building a prison on the site would hurt the environment and endanger prisoners because of pollutants at the site.

The lawsuit is pending.

The prison project has some local detractors, including people concerned about tying the local economy to a prison and people opposed to the country’s incarceration policies.

However, a local planning agency started the drive to bring in the prison in order to create jobs, and the vast majority of residents who submitted comments about the project said they favored it.