Second Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses in less than a year

Part of a bourbon warehouse at the O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro collapsed overnight Sunday. A section of road has been closed by Daviess County sheriff’s deputies.

A year after a bourbon barrel warehouse collapsed in Bardstown, a rickhouse at another distillery in Western Kentucky has collapsed.

According to published reports, part of a rickhouse at the O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Daviess County collapsed overnight.

Maj. Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said that a call came in about 10 minutes after midnight that part of a warehouse had come down.

No one was hurt in the collapse, he said. Ewing Road beside the warehouse, which is on the west side of the O.Z. Tyler Distillery, is closed from Second Street to Yellowstone Drive, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It is in a situation ... it looks like other portions of the building could collapse,” Smith said.

WEHT reported that sections of Ewing Road by the distillery were closed by Daviess County sheriff’s deputies because the standing sections of the building close to the road were still unstable.

Smith said it is unclear what caused the warehouse to collapse. “We did have storm through earlier, about 10 p.m.,” Smith said. “I’m sure an investigation is going on as to exactly what happened and they they will start the cleanup.”

He said that state and federal environmental and alcohol regulators had been notified.

There was some bourbon spilled, but a lot of the barrels did not spill,” he said.

The distillery, which was not affected, is operating and open for tours today.

According to WFIE 14 NBC news,

master distiller Jacob Call, who was on the scene, said that the building held about 20,000 barrels of bourbon before the collapse and at least 4,000 barrels have come down. Call could not be immediately reached for further comment.

BREAKING: An O.Z. Tyler Distillery rickhouse in Daviess Co. has collapsed. You can see (and smell) the barrels that were inside. The master distiller was just out here and tells me everything is contained. They don’t believe anything is leaking from the barrels at this time. pic.twitter.com/2IKuDGaosZ — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) June 17, 2019

The distillery, which is at 10 Distillery Road in Owensboro, is between the Ohio River and the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. A distillery was built on the site in 1885, burned in 1918 and was rebuilt in 1936 as Medley Distilling Co. but closed in 1992.

In 2014, South Carolina-based Terressentia bought the 26-acre site and invested $25 million to produce a new bourbon, which it began distilling in August 2017.

The 135-year-old distillery received approval from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for up to $1.3 million in incentives. In addition to traditional distilling, Terressentia’s TerrePure also uses an accelerated aging process to reduce impurities and create spirits.

This is the second time in less than a year that a Kentucky bourbon barrel warehouse collapsed overnight. On June 22, half of a rickhouse at the Barton distillery in Bardstown came down. The second half came down two weeks later.