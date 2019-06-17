Crash badly injures child, kills woman in southern Kentucky car crash, report says

A woman was killed, and a child was injured in a car crash Monday morning in Pulaski County, WKYT reported.

The crash occurred on U.S. 27 by the Walnut Street intersection in Burnside, WKYT reported. The Kentucky Department of Transportation warned drivers that U.S. 27 could be closed for up to four hours and traffic was rerouted to West Lakeshore Drive.

Officials have not released the woman’s name, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.