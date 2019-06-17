‘A pure miracle.’ Powell County woman saved from house wrecked by mudslide

A Powell County woman was found alive after her home was hit by a mudslide. WKYT

A woman was found alive Monday, hours after a mudslide wrecked a two-story home.

During a storm Sunday night, a large mudslide hit a Stanton home, trapping a woman inside. The house was located on North Bend Road.

Kevin Babcock with Powell County emergency management said officials arrived at the house at 7 a.m. Monday and began to assess damage and a gas leak.

The mudslide had “knocked the first floor from its foundations and caused the second floor to collapse on top of it,” according to the Associated Press. Eddie Barnes, Stanton assistant fire chief, said the woman was found “under layers that included a floor and brick wall.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While responding emergency workers initially believed no one was inside the house, they heard the trapped woman after getting in the house, Babcock said.

Firefighters from surrounding areas, including Fayette County and Winchester, helped remove the woman, who is about 90 years old. Babcock said.

Emergency workers had to enter the house from the roof, and managed to remove the woman about four hours after the call was made, Babcock said. The woman was responsive when she was rescued from the house.

“It’s a pure miracle,” Babcock said.