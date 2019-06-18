Are you working for the right organization? Here are the top Kentucky employers.

Tour the new UK Student Center Take a look into the many amenities located within University of Kentucky's $200 million Student Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look into the many amenities located within University of Kentucky's $200 million Student Center.

University of Kentucky was ranked the second best employer in the state on a Forbes’ list of America’s best employers.

A total of 35 businesses were included on the Kentucky list.

Forbes worked with Statista, a market research company, to identify organizations most liked by employees and compiled lists of the best employers for each state and the District of Columbia. To create the list, Statista and Forbes conducted almost 30,000 employee interviews, according to Statista.

Ford Motor, which has 199,000 employees, topped the list as the best employer in Kentucky. Other organizations included Marriott International, FedEx and Kohl’s.

A total of 11 organizations based in Kentucky were included on the list.

Top 20 employers in Kentucky:

Ford Motor, Dearborn, Michigan University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY Marriott International, Bethesda, Maryland FedEx, Memphis, Tennessee PNC Financial Services, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania United States Department of Defense, Arlington County, Virginia Toyota North America, Plano, Texas Smithfield Foods, Smithfield, Virginia Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Hazard, KY Kohl’s, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin JPMorgan Chase, New York, NY U.S. Bank, Minneapolis, Minnesota Ashland, Covington, KY Briggs & Stratton, Malwaukee, Wisconsin Malone Workforce Solutions, Omaha, Nebraska United Parcel Service, Atlanta, Georgia Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, KY Norton Healthcare, Louisville, KY Humana, Louisville, KY Tyson Foods, Springdale, Arkansas

Read the full 2019 list here.