Are you working for the right organization? Here are the top Kentucky employers.
University of Kentucky was ranked the second best employer in the state on a Forbes’ list of America’s best employers.
A total of 35 businesses were included on the Kentucky list.
Forbes worked with Statista, a market research company, to identify organizations most liked by employees and compiled lists of the best employers for each state and the District of Columbia. To create the list, Statista and Forbes conducted almost 30,000 employee interviews, according to Statista.
Ford Motor, which has 199,000 employees, topped the list as the best employer in Kentucky. Other organizations included Marriott International, FedEx and Kohl’s.
A total of 11 organizations based in Kentucky were included on the list.
Top 20 employers in Kentucky:
- Ford Motor, Dearborn, Michigan
- University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
- Marriott International, Bethesda, Maryland
- FedEx, Memphis, Tennessee
- PNC Financial Services, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- United States Department of Defense, Arlington County, Virginia
- Toyota North America, Plano, Texas
- Smithfield Foods, Smithfield, Virginia
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Hazard, KY
- Kohl’s, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
- JPMorgan Chase, New York, NY
- U.S. Bank, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Ashland, Covington, KY
- Briggs & Stratton, Malwaukee, Wisconsin
- Malone Workforce Solutions, Omaha, Nebraska
- United Parcel Service, Atlanta, Georgia
- Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, KY
- Norton Healthcare, Louisville, KY
- Humana, Louisville, KY
- Tyson Foods, Springdale, Arkansas
