Court backs Kentucky health department ban on unvaccinated students in schools in outbreaks

County officials can ban unvaccinated students from schools when an infectious disease has spread, according to an appeals court ruling called a “resounding victory” for a northern Kentucky health department.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department said the court’s decision was a “victory for public health in Kentucky.” It called its department’s actions to ban unvaccinated students “reasonable, appropriate, and necessary to control the spread of a highly infectious disease.”

Northern Kentucky student Jerome Kunkel sued the health department earlier this year when he and others were banned from Assumption Academy in Walton because they were not vaccinated for chickenpox There was an outbreak of the illness at his school and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Elementary. He

Now a recent graduate Kunkel had not been vaccinated because the immunization contained aborted fetal cells, which is against his religion.

Before banning unvaccinated students from school, the Northern Kentucky Health Department first said in February students could not participate in extracurricular activities unless they had received their chickenpox vaccination, preventing Kunkel from playing his last high school basketball game.

There were at least 32 students who chickenpox at the two schools, the health department said in March.

The ruling re-affirmed Boone County Judge James Scrand’s decision in favor of the health department from early April. Following the initial ruling, Kunkel told WCPO the ban violated his religious beliefs.





“I’m definitely devastated by the judge’s ruling,” he told WCPO. “It doesn’t seem logical to me.”

Kunkel came down with the chickenpox illness in early May, according to his lawyer.

Chickenpox typically is a mild disease. But serious complications can occur, including bacterial infections of the skin and soft tissues, pneumonia or encephalitis (infection or inflammation of the brain), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s unclear if there will be further appeals.