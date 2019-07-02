Principal among two dead following Laurel County crash, others injured.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Two people died and others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday night near London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Old Way Road, around three miles east of London, the sheriff’s office said. The cause has not been disclosed.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling said the victims are the drivers of the two vehicles, 38-year-old Jamie Gilliam and 21-year-old James Dylan Johnson.

Gilliam was the principal at London’s Johnson Elementary School, Bowling said. According to a 2015 article from the Sentinel-Echo when Gilliam took her principal role, she was a life-long resident of Laurel County and attended Eastern Kentucky University before beginning her teaching career.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gilliam’s three children and her husband were also injured in the crash, according to Bowling. Two of her children were airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, he said. Johnson was the only person in his vehicle, Bowling added.

Johnson was originally from Clay County and had just moved to London, according to the coroner.

“Tonight is one of those incidents we hope we never have to see,” the Laurel County Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “Please keep the families and first responders involved in your prayers. Everyone did the best possible.”

The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released Tuesday morning.