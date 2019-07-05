Paychecks bounce, leaving Kentucky coal miners at bankrupt Blackjewel in a bind

It’s been an anxious week for coal miners in Southeastern Kentucky after their last paycheck from a bankrupt coal company bounced, leaving them short on cash and wondering when, or if, they’ll get paid or go back to work.

Employees of Blackjewel LLC, which operated several mines in Harlan County, received a paycheck June 28.

Miners or their wives deposited the checks and paid bills, but after Blackjewel and affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 1, employees found that their banks had deducted the money back out of their accounts.

Melissa Cole, a Letcher County woman whose husband worked at a Blackjewel mine near Cumberland, in Harlan County, said she deposited about $1,800 where she banks in Hazard and paid some bills.

On Wednesday, she found the bank had subtracted the money, leaving her overdrawn by $1,088.

Cole said other Blackjewel employees also had their last checks charged back off their accounts. Several employees confirmed that to the Herald-Leader, but asked not to be identified out of concern that talking about the situation could cost them their job.

“Pretty much everyone’s account is negative,” Cole said. “It’s worrisome.”

Cole said her family doesn’t have enough savings to cover bills for very long without a paycheck.

Her parents own an apartment building and she’s been collecting rent this week and using that money in lieu of her husband’s check.

Blackjewel and Revelation Energy, a related entity, employ about 1,100 people in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, mostly at underground mines and preparation plants, and about 600 people at two giant surface mines in the western U.S.

Charles Raleigh, the mayor of Cumberland in Harlan County, estimated that the companies employ between 200 to 300 people at its mines near Cumberland.

The companies were approved for a $5 million loan this week, which an advisor for Blackjewel said was necessary to prevent Chapter 7 bankruptcy, or the process of liquidating the companies’ assets.

Without the loan the companies would have had “no choice” but to liquidate, the advisor, Robert White, wrote in an affidavit.

However, the order approving the $5 million loan, granted Wednesday by Frank Volk, a federal judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Southern West Virginia, does not specify that the money can be used to pay back employees.

According to the court order, the loan can only be used to pay for “security measures” at the mines, firefighting operations, “professional fees,” and other “essential emergency expenses.”

An attorney representing the companies did not respond to requests for comment.

White, the advisor who advocated for the loan, warned in an affidavit that Blackjewel and Revelation did not have enough money to continue mining operations or pay their debts without additional revenue.





“Most critically, I understand that the (companies) are required to make a payment in the amount of approximately $6 million to fund their employees’ salaries, taxes, and benefits on the first day of the chapter 11 cases (July 1),” White wrote in his affidavit.

The companies had a total cash balance of just $100,000 as of July 1, and no available sources of financing other than the loan, according to White’s affidavit.

“Without immediate access to funding, the Debtors believe that they will have no choice but to convert their cases to Chapter 7 cases and liquidate their assets, with the attendant loss of thousands of employees’ jobs,” White wrote.

Blackjewel and Revelation are co-debtors in the same bankruptcy case.

According to an affidavit by Jeff Hoops, Blackjewel’s president and CEO, Blackjewel purchased most of Revelation’s equipment and mining rights in 2017.





In exchange, Revelation took on liabilities for mine reclamation, continuing to operate “in a reclamation only capacity” and holding a limited number of permits, Hoops wrote.

Together, the companies are one of the largest coal producers in the nation.

The U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has listed Revelation as the top violator of reclamation and environmental rules in Kentucky for the past three evaluation years.

In the 2017-18 period, for example, regulators issued Revelation 134 notices of non-compliance of federal rules, citing 259 violations of standard. The next-closest company, Premier Elkhorn Coal, LLC., was cited for 71 alleged violations

Hoops blamed adverse market conditions for the companies’ financial woes. In particular, he pointed to competition from natural gas and renewable energy, declining demand for thermal and metallurgical coal, and stringent federal regulations.

Revelation and Blackjewel’s case comes just two weeks after the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Cambrian Coal, LLC., which oversees multiple mining operations in Kentucky and Virginia. According to a news release, Cambrian said it expects its mining operations to continue throughout the bankruptcy.

On Tuesday, Charles Raleigh, the mayor of Cumberland in Harlan County, said he heard from at least two Revelation coal miners that the company shut down its mines near Cumberland.

The company told its employees the shutdown would last at least two weeks, and could be longer, Raleigh said.

“It’s devastating for the community,” he said. “It’s a sad situation. I hate it for the miners.”





