Kentucky miners had their paychecks clawed back. The Labor Cabinet is now investigating.

A Blackjewel LLC mine in Harlan County sat idle on July 5, 2019, in the wake of the company’s bankruptcy. wwright@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced Monday it will investigate Blackjewel LLC., a bankrupt Kentucky coal producer whose employees had their paychecks clawed back last week.

The Cabinet will investigate claims from miners that they were not paid for time worked after the company and its affiliate Revelation Coal declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Matt Bevin.

Cabinet officials will be in Harlan and Letcher counties this week to continue the investigation.

Workers who believe they have not received wages for time worked are encouraged to contact the Labor Cabinet’s Division of Wages and hours at (502) 564-3534.

“The Labor Cabinet takes this issue very seriously, and we will make every effort to fully investigate and, if necessary, prosecute these claims on behalf of Kentucky’s coal miners,” Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson said in a press release.

A number of Eastern Kentucky state representatives and county judge executives have criticized the company for the non-payment of miners.

“Many of our Eastern Kentucky coal miners have been done wrong,” Harlan County Judge/Executive Dan Mosley said in a press release. “They’ve been placed in an unacceptable financial situation by this company. I appreciate Sec. Dickerson and the Department of Labor for launching this investigation to help find a resolution for our hardworking miners and setting a precedent in hopes that this type of situation doesn’t happen again.”

Blackjewel LLC. and its affiliates are one of the largest coal producers in the nation, employing about 1,100 people at mines in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia, along with 600 people at two surface mines in the western U.S.

The companies issued their most-recent paychecks to miners in the east on June 28, but after the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy July 1, miners and their wives reported that the paychecks were withdrawn from their accounts.

That left many families, who had already used the money to pay bills, with overdrawn accounts and concerns over their financial stability.

During a hearing this weekend, the company confirmed that it would not be able to pay many miners until it had enough money to re-open its mines and bring people back to work.

Court documents show the coal company knew there wasn’t money in the bank to cover the June 28 checks issued to employees in Kentucky, but instead hoped to get money the week of July 1 to cover the checks.

That financing plan fell through, leaving the company without enough money to make good on the checks it already distributed.

The company secured a $5 million loan last week to that will allow it to bring back some employees for security and other “critical functions,” but it does not have the financing to reimburse the rest of its employees for the clawed-back checks.

A condition of that loan was that the company’s former CEO Jeff Hoops resign. Hoops has been replaced by interim CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer David Beckman, a senior managing director at FTI Consulting.

“Our miners got up and went to work every day to provide for their families,” said state Rep. Adam Bowling (R-Middlesboro). “They deserve far more than they have received, and I applaud the state for stepping in to see what can be done.”

Billie Jean Brassfield, whose husband David works at a Blackjewel mine near Cumberland, said she called the state Labor Cabinet on Monday and provided information on the $2,000 check clawed back from their account.

She is glad the state is investigating.

“Finally, people realize it’s not just two mines in Wyoming” where miners have had trouble getting paid, she said.

Brassfield said she has talked to dozens of miners’ wives, and all are praying that Beckman, the new manager, is able to correct the situation.

“Everyone holds Jeff Hoops accountable,” she said.