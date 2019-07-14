Pulaski County man airlifted to Lexington after falling more than 60 feet

A Golden Alert was issued Sunday morning after Bobby Wood was reported missing. Wood was found after having fallen more than 60 feet from a bluff. He was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Picture provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

A missing Pulaski County man was found injured Sunday and airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert on Sunday after 79-year-old Bobby Wood went missing from his Cliffside Drive home just before 5 a.m.

A boater later called 9-1-1 when they spotted Wood on a bluff. Wood had fallen more than 60 feet, according to the sheriff’s office.





Pulaski County Emergency Management, the Pulaski County Rescue Squad and a special response team assisted the sheriff’s office in the search.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW