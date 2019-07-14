Kentucky
Pulaski County man airlifted to Lexington after falling more than 60 feet
A missing Pulaski County man was found injured Sunday and airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert on Sunday after 79-year-old Bobby Wood went missing from his Cliffside Drive home just before 5 a.m.
A boater later called 9-1-1 when they spotted Wood on a bluff. Wood had fallen more than 60 feet, according to the sheriff’s office.
Pulaski County Emergency Management, the Pulaski County Rescue Squad and a special response team assisted the sheriff’s office in the search.
