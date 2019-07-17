Kentucky

Kentucky’s first urban Target is here. See what’s inside.

Take a sneak peek inside Lexington’s new urban Target

The urban Target on the University of Kentucky’s campus will cover basic needs and have a full grocery market, along with a CVS Pharmacy. By
Kentucky’s first urban Target store is opening next to the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington and we have your sneak peek.

A guest checked out UK apparel Tuesday at the new Target store on the UK campus. Photo by Matt Goins Matt Goins Matt Goins

What does it have inside?

According to Store Director Crystal Stone, the urban Target is geared toward featuring items that would meet basic needs.

UK students Bailey Maynard, left, and Emileigh Jewell posed in the photo booth Tuesday at the new Target store on the UK campus. Matt Goins Matt Goins

The store will have everything that a normal Target has, but in smaller quantities. The grocery area is the largest part of the store, with a full lineup of fresh produce, vegetables, meats, frozen items and grab-and-go foods.

The new Target store features a full grocery on the UK campus. Matt Goins Matt Goins

The store will be selling beer (but beer only, not other alcoholic beverages.)

They have small sections of clothes and accessories for men and women, health and beauty products, electronics, home and decor, dorm and apartment essentials and cleaning products.

The new Target store on the UK campus features an inventory that caters to student needs. Matt Goins Matt Goins


There is also a CVS Pharmacy inside the store for prescription pick-up.

Self-checkout terminals available by the parking garage entrance give guests an additional option Tuesday at the new Target store on the UK campus. Photo by Matt Goins Matt Goins Matt Goins


How is it different?

The urban Target will be 20,000 square feet, versus 40,000 square feet for a normal Target.

Enclosed parking Tuesday at the new Target store on the UK campus. Photo by Matt Goins Matt Goins Matt Goins

And there is less parking: The 500 South Upper Street location will have 32 parking spaces in an adjacent parking garage plus metered street parking surrounding the store on Jersey Street, South Upper Street and South Limestone. If you are willing to walk a little bit, there is also metered parking on Bolivar Street, Cedar Street and Maxwell Street.

View of campus buildings Tuesday at the new Target store on the UK campus. Photo by Matt Goins Matt Goins Matt Goins

When does it open?

The urban Target is open now, with a grand opening on July 21. During the grand opening, Stone and her team will be giving away free reusable bags to customers.

Target staff gathered for a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the new Target store on the UK campus. Photo by Matt Goins Matt Goins Matt Goins


Order Pickup also is available, so if you don’t have time to pop in and shop you can order online and pick up your items in the store within an hour.

Store Hours:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

