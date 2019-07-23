Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in Wolfe County

Macie Morris Porter & Son Funeral Directors

A 12-year-old girl died after an ATV crash in Wolfe County Friday.

Macie Jean Morris, of Gilmore, was riding the ATV with two of her cousins when the vehicle flipped on Straight Creek Road, hitting her in the head, WYMT reported. She died at Morgan County ARH Hospital, according to the television station.

“She was such a happy and outgoing person and loved cheerleading,” the Wolfe County Board of Education said in a Facebook post.

The board of education said grief counselors will be at Red River Valley Elementary School each day this week.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton, according to an obituary. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.