Clay County boy left with severe burns following viral ‘Hot Water Challenge.’

An 11-year-old boy from Clay County was transferred to the Cincinnati Burn Center after boiling water was reportedly poured on him in his sleep.

While staying at a friends house Tuesday night, Billy Oliver suffered second and third-degree burns after friends participated in the “Hot Water Challenge,” a prank circulated through YouTube and social media, Clifton Jones with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The challenge involves pouring boiling water on yourself or someone else or drinking the water through a straw. Jones said this is the first incident of the “very dangerous” challenge in the state to his knowledge and urged parents to be aware of what their children are doing.

Charges will be filed against those involved, Jones said.

Oliver could go home as early as Friday if his skin continues to heal, WYMT reported.

There were several reports of children participating in the challenge across the US. In July 2018, FOX 59 reported a 15-year-old boy from Indiana suffered from second-degree burns on his back, chest and face after a friend poured water on him while he was sleeping.

In 2017, an 8-year-old girl was dared to drink boiling water through a straw for the challenge, and later died from burns to her mouth and throat, as reported by CBS 12.