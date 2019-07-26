Jim Beam is building a new craft distillery named for a Bourbon Hall of Famer

The Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, named for seventh Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, will serve as the home for small-batch bourbons like Booker’s and Baker’s; the next-generation brand Little Book, created by eighth generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe; and serve as a functional production facility to explore new fermentation and distillation techniques. Beam Suntory

Jim Beam, which recently lost a massive bourbon warehouse to a fire, is naming a new distillery after master distiller and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member Fred Noe. But it sounds like his son, Freddie, will get to enjoy it, too.

On Thursday, Beam Suntory broke ground on a new distillery in Clermont, the Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery. According to the company, the new distillery is part of a $60 million investment.

The campus there now makes Jim Beam, which is Kentucky’s biggest bourbon; small-batch brands Booker’s, Baker’s, Basil Hayden’s and Knob Creek; and next generation brands Legent and Little Book, created by Beam distiller Freddie Noe. And the site has the main Jim Beam American Stillhouse visitors’ center.

The Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery will become the home for the small-batch brands, according to company.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s set up the future of bourbon any better than my dad, so I can hardly begin to express my pride in naming this new distillery after him,” said Freddie Noe in the release.

The expansion will be accompanied by a major rebranding. The Clermont operations will now be the James B. Beam Distilling Co.

“Beam Suntory is excited to honor our roots by investing in the James B. Distilling Co., and setting ourselves up for a bright future in Kentucky and around the world,” said Albert Baladi, president and CEO of Beam Suntory. “With nearly 225 years behind us, we are proud of our history of entrepreneurialism, craftsmanship and innovation. As the world leader in bourbon, we are thrilled to be laying the foundation for the next 225 years.”

The new craft distillery will be a functional production facility “to explore new fermentation and distillation techniques.”