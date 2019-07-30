Kentucky miners block coal train out of frustration over bounced Blackjewel paychecks

These Kentucky miners blocked a train. They said they’re here to stay. Out-of-work Blackjewel miners blocked a train hauling coal Monday in Harlan County and continued their protest into Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Out-of-work Blackjewel miners blocked a train hauling coal Monday in Harlan County and continued their protest into Tuesday.

Miners frustrated over not being paid by a bankrupt coal company blocked a train moving coal from a mine in Harlan County on Monday and continued their protest into Tuesday.

Miners and family members were gathered along the CSX tracks at Sand Hill Bottom, near Cumberland.

The protest grew from the bankruptcy of Blackjewel LLC, a coal company that had several mines in Harlan County. About 1,100 miners in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia lost their jobs when the company shut down.

Paychecks the company issued to the miners on June 28 bounced, leaving hundreds overdrawn and forced to turn to public assistance and donations for help.

“If you aren’t gonna give me my money, I’m gonna do what I can to make sure you don’t get yours,” said Chris Rowe, one of the miners at the protest.

The group moved off the tracks at a different location Monday, but some people, including miners’ wives, continued to block the track Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh said the protesters don’t seem cowed by the potential to be arrested for trespassing.

“Some of ’em are determined to stand there,” he said. “It wouldn’t look too good arresting a bunch of women.”

The miners were passing the time playing cornhole, and supporters had donated food, drinks and chewing tobacco.

Out-of-work Blackjewel miners play a game of corn hole on the railroad tracks near Cumberland on Tuesday after blocking a train Monday afternoon. Will Wright

Raleigh, whose son and brother were affected by the shutdown, said miners are upset because the bankruptcy court has approved nearly $8 million in loans for Blackjewel since the bankruptcy, yet they still haven’t gotten any money to cover their bounced checks.

The effort to move out coal angered miners. The company received money for the coal, but the miners who worked to produce it didn’t get paid, Raleigh said.

Raleigh said there is a great deal of support for the protesters, and plenty of people would be willing to post bail if they are arrested.

“I’d be one of ’em,” he said.

A spokeswoman for CSX said Tuesday afternoon that the rail company is keeping up with the situation in Harlan County and hopes the impasse is resolved quickly.

The company was not able to immediately provide any information on who had bought the coal or hired CSX to try to move it out.

Going on 16 hours here in Cumberland. Overnight these guys got a megaphone, about 10 pizzas, and some “big boy juice”. The #blackjewel coal train still hasn’t left. pic.twitter.com/cZ9hsV1RDH — Sydney Boles (@sydneyboles) July 30, 2019