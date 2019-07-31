Bigfoot spotted again in Kentucky? Sighting leads to shooting at Mammoth Cave.

Scenes from the first Kentucky Wildman Days for Bigfoot believers The first Wildman Days Bigfoot street festival took place in Lawrenceburg on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first Wildman Days Bigfoot street festival took place in Lawrenceburg on Saturday.

Bigfoot may have gotten away once again after another reported sighting, this time at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.

But fear not, a Mammoth Cave spokesperson said there is no threat to the park. An investigation continues, though.

According to WBKO, a couple was woken early Sunday morning by a man who said something destroyed their campsite.

The unidentified man told camper Brad Ginn, who was interviewed by WBKO, that “’It was Bigfoot country,’ which seemed a little weird that he would say that.”

Ginn told WBKO the man said he was looking for whatever destroyed his campsite. According to the Associated Press, the man was with his son.

“He said, ‘I hope you have weapons and then he flashed his gun at us. He was like, ‘I have this so if anything happens to you then just yell, and I’ll come,” Madelyn Durand, the other camper, told WBKO.

Soon after the couple decided to leave their campsite, they heard gunshots.

Ginn told news outlets the man emerged and told the couple that he fired because Bigfoot had emerged from the woods, according to the Associated Press.

The couple then dialed 9-1-1 and hiked to their car to meet park rangers, the AP reported.

Molly Schroer, a spokesperson for Mammoth Cave National Park, confirmed Wednesday that park rangers responded to a report of a shooting.

“Mammoth Cave law enforcement rangers responded to an incident involving an individual with a firearm at one of the park’s backcountry campsites at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28,” Schroer said. “Park rangers made contact with all parties involved, and no injuries occurred. While no threat remains in the park, this incident is still under investigation by park law enforcement officials.”

Possessing a gun within the national park is legal, Schroer said, but discharging a firearm in the park is prohibited. No arrests have been made.

Bigfoot sightings are most common in Washington, according to the Travel Channel, but Kentuckians have shared many stories of their encounters.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization investigated last year after a woman saw a frightening “creature” in Sandy Hook. “She described it as a walking tree,“ investigator Jack Smarr said after interviewing the woman.

Lawrenceburg hosted the first Wildman Days festival in June 2018, focusing on the Bigfoot creature. “People are insane about this stuff,” said Jeff Waldridge, who came up with the idea for the festival.

According to KYBigfoot.com, there have been nearly 400 reports of Bigfoot sightings in Kentucky.