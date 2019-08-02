Georgetown man charged after video shows anti-Trump protester getting punched outside rally

Trump protester punched outside Cincinnati Trump rally; Kentucky man charged Police charged Dallas Frazier of Georgetown, Ky., with assault. Officers were nearby when a Trump protestor was targeted outside a Trump rally in Cincinnati on Aug. 1. at the US Bank Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police charged Dallas Frazier of Georgetown, Ky., with assault. Officers were nearby when a Trump protestor was targeted outside a Trump rally in Cincinnati on Aug. 1. at the US Bank Arena.

A Central Kentucky man was arrested just seconds after a Donald Trump protester was punched multiple times outside of a rally in Cincinnati Thursday, and the confrontation was caught on video, according to media reports.

Dallas Frazier, 29, of Georgetown was charged with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly hit a man during the president’s campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

Video shows Frazier exiting a red pickup truck and squaring up in a fighting stance toward a man. Frazier then punches him at least three times before he was detained by police.

The victim of the assault, 61-year-old Mike Alter, had to go to the emergency room, according to WLWT.

“I said something to him and he jumps out and wants to start fighting,” Alter told WLWT. “Jumps out and starts whaling on me.”

Frazier was shouting at the protesters from the passenger seat of his truck prior to the assault, according to WCPO. Alter said his protest against Trump’s campaign visit had been peaceful until Frazier arrived.

According to an arrest citation obtained by FOX 19, Frazier “exited a vehicle, stated ‘You want some’ then struck the victim multiple times in the face causing visible injuries and breaking the victim’s glasses.”

As Frazier was being handcuffed and taken away by police, onlookers could be heard shouting “Lock him up.”

Alter told WCPO this was the first political protest he had ever attended.

Frazier was placed in the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the jail. He was the only person arrested in relation to the rally, WCPO reported.

Frazier is due in court Friday at 12:30 p.m., according to FOX 19.