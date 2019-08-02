Missing Kentucky toddler dies after she’s found unresponsive in car

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A 2-year-old Corbin girl died in a hospital Thursday after she was found unresponsive inside a vehicle, according to media reports.

Aubrey Rose was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and she was reported missing just after 2 p.m., The Times Tribune reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies went to a Leona Wyatt Road residence near Corbin and while searching the property, they found the girl unresponsive inside of a vehicle, WYMT reported. Whitley County sheriff’s deputies and Corbin Police Department officers got her out of the car and began CPR, according to The Times Tribune.

Aubrey was then taken to Baptist Health Corbin, where she died, according to WKYT.

Kentucky State Police are attempting to figure out what led up to Aubrey’s death.

“That’s humane nature,” Trooper Jordan Hopkins told WYMT. “You’re going to imagine yourself in their shoes. You’re going to imagine what life would be like if that were you and your child, and that helps us do our job ... to put ourselves in those positions and realize what would we want.”

The girl’s body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy, according to media reports.