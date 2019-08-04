Kentucky jail inmate allegedly schemed with guard in attack on a fellow inmate

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An inmate at the Shelby County Detention Center conspired with a guard in an assault of another inmate the guard didn’t like, a federal grand jury has charged.

The grand jury indicted Corey Lynn Hopper, 29, on charges of conspiracy; aiding the deputy jailer in assaulting another inmate; and getting others in the cell to help destroy evidence.

The assault happened in November 2015.

William A. Carey, a deputy jailer at the time, recognized a man being booked into the jail on a shoplifting charge as a former boyfriend of Carey’s wife, according to court documents.

Carey believed the man had abused the woman Carey later married, and as a result didn’t like him, according to court documents.

Carey solicited an inmate to assault the victim, Joshua Reece. That inmate was Hopper, the new indictment alleges.

Hooper allegedly got several other inmates to take part in punching, kicking and stomping Reece, then making him clean off the blood and put on a new jumpsuit to hide that he’d been assaulted.

The assailants also wiped blood from the floor and flushed bloody towels down the toilet, the indictment charged.

Hopper has a lengthy arrest record in Anderson, Franklin, Fayette and other counties on drug, theft, burglary, wanton endangerment and other charges.

He is being held in the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in Elliott County on state charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the most serious of the new federal charges.

Carey pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.